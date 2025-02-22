Rihanna Says She'd Consider Running Winery, Talks Pressure on New Album

Rihanna might be rolling out Fenty Wine somewhere down the road ... 'cause she says she'd consider purchasing a winery once her kids are old enough to help out.

The singer and beauty mogul sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Harper's Bazaar -- published Saturday -- and, she talked about the other business ventures she might consider getting into.

Riri -- who already has her hands full with her lingerie and beauty products, not to mention her two kiddos RZA and Riot -- says she eventually wants to get into furniture and home design business ... "Extreme Home Makeover: The Rihanna Way."

And, it sounds like she'd consider making a MUCH larger investment too ... telling her interviewer, "I think I’ll do wine later in my life. Because I respect the art of it all, and we would want to have our own family vineyard.”

So don't expect Rihanna to be putting out a merlot or a chardonnay anytime soon ... 'cause her little ones are pretty far away from the legal drinking age.

Rihanna fans might be getting tired of hearing about Riri's other projects ... clamoring for the star to get back to music -- and, she had an update for those in her Navy.

Rihanna says there's no genre attached to the new project ... and, it's taking so long to come out because she didn't feel it was "matching my growth."

She says that now it's taken so long to come out it "has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

So, it sounds like she'll be finetuning for a while, though the good news is she says she feels she's finally cracked the code.