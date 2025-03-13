'Cancer Alley' Resident Blasts Trump's DEI Stance After Lawsuit Dismissed

Play video content TMZ.com

A "Cancer Alley" resident is speaking out after the Trump administration dropped a federal lawsuit aimed at cutting toxic emissions ... telling TMZ it's upsetting but not surprising, given the president's vow to dismantle so-called "radical" DEI programs.

Roxanne Keller joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday, pointing out the highly polluted area of Louisiana known as Cancer Alley is a predominantly Black community, so she's not shocked that a Biden-era lawsuit against the chemical company Denka Performance Elastomer was dismissed last week.

Roxanne developed fibroids after moving to the region at just 4 years old. She's since lost both her parents and several family members to cancer over the years -- all of whom lived in the area, which is known for its unacceptably high cancer risks due to major plant emissions.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice said in a statement the lawsuit was originally filed in "a clear example of the racial preferencing now prohibited by President Trump’s executive order," and said the Biden admin sued the company in an "ideological overreach" based on racial preferencing.

Roxanne tells us with local kids now facing birth defects even she didn't experience growing up, Trump's anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) executive order completely ignores the real crisis here ... and the lawsuit's dismissal is a slap in the face to the residents and scientists who have fought for justice for the community.

Roxanne also dives deeper into Denka's claims the company has spent $35M to slash emissions by 85% -- dubbing it BS, and alleging they've been falsifying reports and coercing community compliance ... all while pointing to a recent scientific report that claims those cuts never happened.

Roxanne tells us at the end of the day, it's all about corporate greed, with Denka caring more about protecting jobs than protecting lives -- and the people of Cancer Alley are paying the ultimate price.