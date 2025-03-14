Jennifer Hudson Gets Apology, Roses From Miles McBride After Knicks Game Snafu

Play video content Telepictures/Warner Bros TV

Knicks guard Miles McBride felt so bad about accidentally hitting Jennifer Hudson with a basketball during a game last week, he sent her a heartfelt apology -- and some flowers!!

The singer/actress revealed the New York player's sweet gestures on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" this week ... just days after she was struck by a McBride tipped ball during a Warriors vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Common tried to save Jennifer Hudson from the ball but ended up hitting her in the face pic.twitter.com/yY8G3EejZD — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) March 5, 2025 @cjzero

If you missed it, Hudson was having a convo with her boyfriend, Common -- when, suddenly, she got whacked in the face.

She initially appeared shaken up, but on her show Thursday, she had a laugh about it all ... even joking that she'll never be distracted by a chat while courtside again.

Hudson then explained McBride was super apologetic at the scene ... before she played a video he had sent her where he issued another big mea culpa.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for running into you at our game last week," McBride said. "I was in the zone, trying to make a play, trying to bring some energy and unfortunately you were at the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Hopefully we can be cool after this."

Hudson was then presented with some roses from McBride -- which she seemed to sincerely appreciate.