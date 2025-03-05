Jennifer Hudson Drilled By Stray Basketball At Knicks Game

Jennifer Hudson was drilled by a stray basketball at the Knicks game Tuesday night -- and while Common did his best to save the day ... she still appeared to end up with quite the ouchie.

The singer/actress cruised to Madison Square Garden with her boyfriend to catch New York's tilt with Steph Curry and the Warriors ... but unfortunately for the two, they got a little too close to the action in the tilt's second quarter.

Common tried to save Jennifer Hudson from the ball but ended up hitting her in the face pic.twitter.com/yY8G3EejZD — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) March 5, 2025 @cjzero

Miles McBride attempted to steal a basketball right in front of the courtside couple -- but instead of corralling it, he knocked it right into Hudson's noggin.

To make matters worse for the "If This Isn't Love" songstress, as Common tried to protect her from the loose ball, he appeared to accidentally swipe her in the face!!

Hudson initially looked to be in a bit of pain, especially because McBride careened into her just moments after the ball struck her -- but, thankfully, it didn't seem there were any substantial injuries.

The night otherwise went pretty well for Hudson, she got to rub elbows with Spike Lee -- and while the Knicks lost, she was able to watch Curry go off for 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway sitting courtside 😅 pic.twitter.com/730en82OrM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024 @BleacherReport

Of course, she's not the first A-lister to find danger on MSG's celeb row this season ... Anne Hathaway almost got taken out by OG Anunoby back in November.