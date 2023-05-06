Jennifer Hudson and Common Going Strong as Couple, PDA in Chicago

Jennifer Hudson and Common aren't just comfortable together, they've jumped to looking like a longtime married couple that takes romantic strolls in the middle of the day.

They were out together Thursday afternoon in the Chicago suburb where Jennifer currently lives, and they were not in a hurry. We're told the couple strolled around the neighborhood for about 90 minutes ... arm in arm, looking as cozy as ever.

Folks in the area tell us they've seen more of J Hud this week. She shoots her syndicated talk show in L.A., but with the writers' strike in full swing, she's got time to chill at home with her man.

Of course, their romantic walk isn't all that surprising. Common and Jennifer first fueled dating rumors back in February, when they had a date night at celeb hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

Before the outing, fans had been speculating they were a thing ... pointing to the fact that they were spending more time together after connecting on the set of the upcoming movie, "Breathe".