Jennifer Hudson Talks Romance Rumors with Common, 'He's A Beautiful Man'

Jennifer Hudson Common is 'A Beautiful Man'! ... Addresses Dating Rumors

8/1/2023 9:15 AM PT
COMMON KNOWLEDGE
Jennifer Hudson is sending some love Common's way ... saying he's quite the looker and, at least, strongly hinting all the speculation about them being an item is true.

We got Jennifer leaving Il Pastaio in Bev Hills Monday, and when we let her know the 2 of them make a damn cute couple, she didn't deny the love connection.

Here's the thing ... sources tell TMZ they've been together for months, but when we ask her to confirm, she's mostly mum about their relationship -- but check out the glowing compliment she gives the guy.

Jennifer Hudson common
Backgrid

As we reported, Jennifer and Common first sparked dating rumors in February when they went to Nobu in Malibu together ... and they were spotted hanging out here and there in the months before.

jennifer hudson common
TMZ.com

We also got pics of them taking a stroll in a Chicago suburb in May -- total relationship vibes.

You'll recall, Common was dating Tiffany Haddish before Jennifer, but they split in 2021. While Common called the breakup "a mutual thing," Tiffany says that's BS -- saying he was drifting away before it ended.

But, everyone moves on, including Common ... and Jennifer sounds like she's damn happy about it.

Old news is old news!
