President Trump Hit In Face By Reporter's Microphone

President Trump took a shot from the media ... as in, a reporter hit him in the face with their microphone ... and it's all on video.

POTUS was talking to media Friday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews when a boom mic made contact with his face and shoulder.

Trump raised his eyebrows and then ignored an important question about the situation in Gaza, instead focusing on the mic moment.

The Prez said the media member who committed the gaffe was going to make a huge story ... and he's right ... something tells us this clip is going to go viral.

No word on who was wielding the mic that hit Trump, but DT's not been afraid to call out the media and bash reporters' affiliations during his press briefings in this second term.