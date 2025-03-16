NYC Man Eats Dead Rat in Front of Stunned Witness

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NYC Man Eats Rat off sidewalk ... Witness Freaks Out!!!

GRAPHIC WARNING! Do not watch while eating breakfast.

New York City is well known for its large rat population ... and most people who live there run away from them — but that's not the case with one man, who actually enjoys FEASTING on them.

Yep, you heard it right ... check out this disgusting video of the dude — all bundled up — performing an amateur autopsy on the carcass of the dead rodent, while sitting on the sidewalk in The Bronx.

An eyewitness shot the footage Saturday, and she does a play-by-play as the man dissects the rat in front of passers-by before EATING a portion of it.

In fact, when the guy raises the rodent to his mouth and sinks his teeth into it — the witness gasps in horror. Gross!

Only in New York, folks!

