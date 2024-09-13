Ohio Wildlife Officials Give Context for Photo of Man Holding 2 Geese

A viral pic of a man lugging around 2 geese in Ohio is blowing up after Donald Trump’s bizarre pet-munching Haitian immigrant claims ... but we're told the photo’s just being twisted to fit the former prez's narrative, and what's actually going on is far less dramatic.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife tells TMZ the real deal behind the viral pic -- the guy was actually picking up 2 geese that were hit in a Columbus car accident. And by the way, that's 45 minutes from Springfield, where Trump's wild claims supposedly took place.

Play video content FOX

The wildlife org clarified to us you usually need a statement or receipt from the county sheriff or wildlife officer to claim an animal carcass. But the Franklin County Wildlife Office tells TMZ that for geese, you don’t always need a receipt ... so the guy was totally in the clear to have them.

Also, we're told there’s no evidence the man is an immigrant, or Haitian, or had plans to eat the geese. They make it clear the whole story’s being blown out of proportion thanks to Trump’s comments this week and his fans amplifying the narrative online.

Bottom line, officials aren't worried about the issue, as dealing with nuisance geese is a standard practice. People are perfectly fine to hunt them too, as long as they have the right permits and licenses.