Karlie Kloss Pregnant, Expecting Third Child With Joshua Kushner

Baby No. 3 On the Way!!!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are expecting another baby!!

The model shared she's pregnant with their third child on her Instagram on Monday.

She posted a carousel of photos showing off her baby bump, as well as photos of her 4-year-old son, Levi, and 19-month-old son, Elijah. She captioned the announcement ... "Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉"

Another photo in the carousel shows a close-up of KK holding her belly.

In an interview with Vogue, she said ... "Family is everything to me. Josh and I are incredibly grateful for this blessing."

Karlie and Joshua got married June 2018 in a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.