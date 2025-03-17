WVU AD 'Heartbroken' Over NCAA Tourney Snub, We Deserved To Make It!

The West Virginia men's basketball team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field, and the Mountaineers squad is "heartbroken" over the perceived snub, saying they're flat-out better than some teams who made the cut!

WVU, after finishing the season 19-13 (with a 10-10 record in the Big 12), hoped -- maybe even expected -- to hear their names called during the Selection Show on Sunday, but it didn't happen, and they're crushed.

"Heartbroken for @WVUhoops," AD Wren Baker said after the show. "I can’t comprehend this team being left out."

"Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it’s a terrible travesty that we weren’t included."

It wasn't all fury from the AD ... he did praise his players for the year they had.

"Let’s rally around these young men," Baker said, "and let them know how proud we are of them!"

The team's coach, Darian DeVries, also shared his disappointment, saying ... "Obviously, we are extremely shocked, saddened and disappointed with not being selected for the NCAA Tournament. We strongly believe that we have a résumé that is worthy of an NCAA Tournament team."

Like Baker, DeVries also praised his team.

"I am incredibly proud of this team and what they accomplished. They poured their hearts into this season and put all their collective efforts into making the NCAA tournament, and I believe they did that."

As for why WVU didn't get a spot in the 68-team field, NCAA Selection Committee Chair Bubba Cunningham spoke about their decision, claiming the season-ending injury of WVU's star player, and coach's son, Tucker DeVries, was a factor.

The 6-foot-7 guard -- who averaged 21.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season -- underwent shoulder surgery last month, and is done for the year.