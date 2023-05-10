Bob Huggins Reportedly Gets Suspension, $1 Mil. Salary Cut For Anti-Gay Slur

Bob Huggins has reportedly been punished for using a homophobic slur twice during a radio interview earlier this week ... getting hit with a suspension and a $1 million salary reduction.

The news came out just minutes ago ... with Pete Thamel saying the coaching legend will NOT lose his job over the comments, but will spend a solid amount of time away from the team.

The punishment also includes sensitivity training, according to the report. It's unclear if the salary reduction is permanent, or only for the 2023-24 season.

Of course, Huggins faced a ton of backlash after referring to Xavier fans as "Catholic f**s" while speaking to Bill Cunningham on 700 WLW in Cincinnati.

Play video content The Bill Cunningham Show

Huggins apologized for his comments ... saying there is no excuse for what he said, and he would accept any punishment handed his way.

"I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt," Huggins said Monday. "I must do better, and I will."

WVU's athletic dept. also denounced Huggins' words ... saying it takes the situation "very seriously."

FYI -- Huggins makes $4,150,000 a year ... and his contract has options that run through the 2027 season.