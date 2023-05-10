Xavier President Rips Bob Huggins Over 'Repulsive' Homophobic Comments

Play video content Fox 19 Cincinnati

Xavier president Colleen Hanycz went in on West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins for his use of homophobic slurs earlier this week ... calling his comments "repulsive" and "offensive."

Hanycz addressed Huggins' controversial radio remarks about Xavier fans during a speech at a school event on Wednesday ... and she didn't hold back.

"The deplorable, mischaracterization, and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive," Hanycz said on campus.

"To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured you are invaluable members of our Xavier family, and you belong here. Your presence makes us better."

Huggins found himself in hot water on Monday after he referred to Xavier fans as "Catholic f**s." The 69-year-old ultimately apologized to the Xavier, Cincinnati and West Virginia communities ... saying he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed."

Huggins -- who was reportedly handed a suspension and $1 million salary reduction by WVU as punishment -- said he was "heartbroken" over the hurt he caused by his words, and vowed to do better moving forward.