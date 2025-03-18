L.A. Reid Lists Bel Air Mansion for Millions

Can be yours for $17.5 MIL!!!

L.A. Reid is attempting to once again unload his Los Angeles mega mansion ... because TMZ has learned he just relisted the property for millions.

Real estate sources tell us ... Reid put the Bel Air estate back on the market for a cool $17.5 million on Monday. The home has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and over 11,000 square feet of living space.

The property has all the bells and whistles and is an entertainers paradise. There's a massive pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen with a big grassy yard.

There's also a gym, home theater with an en-suite bar, a 300-bottle wine cellar, and canyon and city views.

Reid has tried to sell the property a few times before. He first put it on the market in 2019 with a listing price of $22.9 million. He took it off and then relisted it in 2023 for $21.5 million.

Last year, he dropped the price down under $20 million. In 2024, he brought it back on the market for $20 million but again struggled to sell it.