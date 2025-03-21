Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Matt James Food Reviews for a Tasty 'Foodie Friday'

Savory Snaps of Matt James' Food Reviews!

Published
Matt James' Food Pics ... Indulge In Greatness!
Launch Gallery
Foodie Frenzy! Launch Gallery

For today's "Foodie Friday," we're plating you with an excess of deliciousness and a wide range of hot 'n' cold dishes brought to you by 'Bachelor' star Matt James.

Phone eats first ... if you take a scroll through James' social media pages, you can't help but notice the mouth-watering food reviews, which he shares as he indulges!

0320-matt-james-food-pics-sub2_720

No dish is off limits ... From ice cream to pizza to pasta ... this dude does not hold back from exposing all his fresh goodies and nudes noods 🍝!

0320-matt-james-food-pics-sub1_720

Matt the food junkie even takes his food reviews to new heights ... check out these savory snaps on the airplane!

Feel good this Friday with our photo gallery above ... you can thank us later 😘 !

related articles