Rachael Kirkconnell Trolls Ex Matt James in Hilarious Brawny Ad

Rachael Kirkconnell Finally, A Man I Can Rely On ... His Name Is Brawny!!!

Rachael Kirkconnell's got a new man in her life ... it's the Brawny dude -- and, she says it's finally someone she feels she can rely on.

"The Bachelor" alum is starring in a new ad for the paper towel giant ... and, she kicks it off by taking a shot at her ex -- saying she's cooking from home now because she doesn't have to pick out the perfect dinner spot anymore.

Remember, Rachael says she and Matt James got into a massive fight when a restaurant she picked wasn't up to his standards ... and, now she says she's free of that obligation.

But now, RC says, she's got someone she can always depend on when life gets messy ... before introducing the Brawny mascot.

Kirkconnell says she can handle whatever surprises come her way ... and, then her phone starts blowing up -- seemingly a reference to James allegedly posting about their breakup without telling her and the numerous calls and texts she got afterward.

As we told you ... James announced their breakup in mid-January -- asking God to give them the strength to get through their split. We've seen Matt out since, looking relaxed while walking around Nashville.

Kirkconnell has been honest in the aftermath of their split ... dishing on everything that went wrong between the two of them -- though ultimately saying they're on good terms. We've reached out to James about the ad ... so far, no word back.

They might not hate each other ... but, Kirkconnell is clearly not above making a few jokes at her ex's expense.

