Stella Maxwell Fuels Romance Buzz With Jesse Jo Stark, Spotted Kissing

Stella Maxwell might have found new love with Jesse Jo Stark -- if these PDA-packed pics are anything to go by!

Peep this -- the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was passionately locking lips with the singer at the "Severance" after-party at West Hollywood’s Château Marmont on Friday night.

The duo were all over each other -- holding hands and rocking matching edgy all-black looks with Stella in a leather jacket and Jesse in a furry number.

Stella's new romance comes after her past links to Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart.

As for Jesse, she was in a long-term relationship with Yungblud, though they never officially spoke about a split.