Stella Maxwell Fuels Romance Buzz With Jesse Jo Stark, Spotted Kissing
Stella Maxwell might have found new love with Jesse Jo Stark -- if these PDA-packed pics are anything to go by!
Peep this -- the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was passionately locking lips with the singer at the "Severance" after-party at West Hollywood’s Château Marmont on Friday night.
The duo were all over each other -- holding hands and rocking matching edgy all-black looks with Stella in a leather jacket and Jesse in a furry number.
Stella's new romance comes after her past links to Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart.
As for Jesse, she was in a long-term relationship with Yungblud, though they never officially spoke about a split.
Jesse also hasn’t said a word publicly about being with Stella, but I guess these pics speak louder than words -- definitely looks like she’s moved on!