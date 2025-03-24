Cain Velasquez Sentenced To Prison In Attempted Murder Case

Cain Velasquez has just been sentenced to five years in prison for his alleged role in a 2022 attempted murder.

A judge issued the order on Monday afternoon in a Santa Clara, Calif. courtroom ... roughly three years after the UFC legend was accused of trying to kill Harry Goularte, a man who allegedly molested one of Velasquez's close relatives.

Velasquez appeared in person for the hearing ... and wore a collared shirt and a dark-colored blazer. He spoke at the proceedings and expressed remorse -- as did members of his family. Some of Goularte's relatives addressed the court too, and asked the judge for a heftier sentence. Ultimately, Velasquez got five years -- though he was given credit for three years of time served.

Velasquez previously stated he'd accept whatever punishment was levied on him ... when he told Kyle Kingsbury on Kyle Kingsbury Podcast earlier this month that "what I did was very dangerous to other people."

"I understand what I did," he said, "and I'm willing to do everything I have to to pay back that."

Authorities allege that on Feb. 28, 2022, Velasquez followed Goularte on a roadway in his truck and then rammed into the 43-year-old's vehicle. They claim Velasquez then opened fire on the car, and struck Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm -- causing injuries.

The 42-year-old former MMA star was ultimately arrested and hit with 10 criminal charges. He at first pleaded not guilty to the counts, but later changed his pleas to no contest.

On Kingsbury's pod, he said he had planned to do whatever a court required of him "with my head up."

"It was me that did that," he said, "and reacted in that way."

Prosecutors had reportedly asked for 30 years to life for Velasquez. His defense team, meanwhile, requested time served and probation.