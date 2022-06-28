Alleged Cain Velasquez Shooting Target Harry Goularte Sued Over Molestation Allegations

Cain Velasquez, on behalf of his 4-year-old son, is suing Harry Goularte -- the man who allegedly molested Cain's young boy from 2021 to 2022.

The plaintiff -- identified only as the guardian of "C.V., Jr." -- claims that "on numerous occasions," Goularte "sexually abused, molested, touched and harassed C.V."

Goularte was an employee at Patty's Childcare in San Martin, California, and was supposed to be caring for the young boy.

In addition to Goularte, the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, names Goularte’s mother and stepfather as defendants, asserting that they owned and operated Patty’s Childcare, and they "fostered, maintained, and allowed an environment for its attendees to fall victim to sexual abuse at the hands of Harry."

As we reported, Harry has already been charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act for allegedly molesting the boy.

Velasquez -- a UFC legend -- was arrested on February 28, 2022 after he allegedly tried to shoot Harry outside his San Martin home.