Naked Woman Stabs, Bites Victim at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, on Camera

A woman stripped down buck-naked and terrorized passengers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas earlier this month ... and the incident ended with her placed on a mental health hold, TMZ has learned.

Cops say they were called for a welfare check and determined a woman -- identified as Samantha Palma in the incident report -- had suffered a "manic episode" that led to her allegedly stabbing at least two people with a pencil and biting a restaurant manager trying to subdue her.

According to the report, she stabbed the manager with his own pencil as he tried to intervene, causing puncture wounds to his head and face ... while her teeth broke open skin on his right forearm and caused "immediate bruising."

Police say Palma was originally found behind an emergency exit door at Gate D1 of Terminal D at DFW with blood on and around her. An eyewitness told officers she stabbed someone with a pencil, and responding medics later confirmed the blood on her was not her own.

This all went down on March 14 ... though video of the incident has circulated on social media in recent days.

When officers were able to handcuff Palma, cops say she told them she "wanted to be with the flowers" and was "in a forest." The report says she also identified as several Disney princesses such as Ariel and Pocahontas, and called herself "Venus" at another point. Officers say Palma told them she was "going to heaven" and came from hell.

Cops say Palma admitted she hadn't taken her medication, but the specific type of medication is redacted in the report.

Officers later learned she was traveling with her 8-year-old daughter at the time of the incident ... and police said she told them they traveled to the airport with a car she "manifested."

Palma claimed she did not want to hurt herself or others, but told police she was "trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts."