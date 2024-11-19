Naked Woman Banned From Stadium After Streaking During Grey Cup

The woman who ran onto the field buck nekkid during the CFL Grey Cup won't be able to perform an encore at BC Place -- 'cause she's been banned from the stadium, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The lady pulled off the stunt Sunday during the Toronto Argonauts' 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the championship game ... when she jogged around wearing nothing but a smile as she waved to fans.

Luckily for security, they didn't need to chase her down to resolve the issue ... as she calmly walked over to them on her own accord.

The Vancouver Police Department told us once she was escorted out of the venue and arrested ... she was taken to a hospital "for treatment related to drug and/or alcohol consumption."

VPD added they will not pursue criminal charges at this time ... but she will not be allowed back to the venue.

BTW, BC Place was filled with more than 52,000 fans when the woman went on her naked prance on the field ... including Prince Harry and the Jonas Brothers, who performed at halftime.