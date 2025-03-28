Ex-Soccer Star Dani Alves' Rape Conviction Overturned

Former Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves has won an appeal of his sexual assault conviction ... with a Spanish Court overturning the ruling this week.

Alves -- who spent 14 months behind bars as part of the case -- was found guilty back in February 2024 after he was accused of raping a woman at a Spanish nightclub in December 2022 ... and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

Alves denied the allegation during the trial ... claiming their interaction was consensual.

The court ruled on Friday there was insufficient evidence to deny the 41-year-old's "presumption of innocence" ... and it unanimously reversed the conviction.

The court also stated the woman's testimony didn't "correspond to reality" when compared to video evidence.

"Dani Alves is innocent, and that has been proven," his defense lawyer Inés Guardiola told a local radio station. "Justice has finally been served."

The plaintiff's lawyer has not commented on Alves' win on Friday ... which can be appealed if taken to the Spanish Supreme Court.

Before the arrest, he was one of the most decorated soccer players in the world. Alves won championships with several clubs ... including Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris-Saint-Germain.