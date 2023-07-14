Soccer Star Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty In Rape Retrial

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at a retrial on Friday ... and the soccer star was overcome with emotion following the verdict.

The three-week process came to an end at Chester Crown Court in England, where Mendy broke down in tears after learning his fate.

The French footballer had been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman at his mansion in 2020 ... after she claimed he asked to see intimate pictures on her phone and told her to get naked. She said she made it clear she did not want to have sex, but when she went to get her phone off the bed, Mendy proceeded to rape her.

A 29-year-old woman also accused Mendy of molesting her in 2018, when she claimed he walked in on her while showering and tried to force her to have sex on his bed.

Benjamin Mendy responds to not guilty verdict 🎙 pic.twitter.com/juh9QrpLPT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 14, 2023 @footballdaily

Mendy also faced serious rape allegations made by four women or teenagers ... but earlier this year, he was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after a lengthy trial.