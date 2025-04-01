Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hollywood Besties Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Reunite in France

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Take Over France
Hollywood actresses Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer may be workin' hard, but they're playing even harder in France!

The two stars reunited in Paris for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, "The Last Thing He Told Me" ... with Garner sharing fun behind-the-scenes shots!

Outside of the office, the two besties showed their real-life friendship, arm-in-arm, as they explored the streets of France.

And, Judy and Jen put their silly sides on display in a cute selfie while shopping in a department store.

Check out the two galleries above and see what it's like to be a star traveling to France!

Bonjour!

