Hollywood Besties Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Reunite in France
Hollywood actresses Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer may be workin' hard, but they're playing even harder in France!
The two stars reunited in Paris for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, "The Last Thing He Told Me" ... with Garner sharing fun behind-the-scenes shots!
Outside of the office, the two besties showed their real-life friendship, arm-in-arm, as they explored the streets of France.
And, Judy and Jen put their silly sides on display in a cute selfie while shopping in a department store.
