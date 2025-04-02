Amazon Submits Bid to Buy TikTok Days Ahead of Deadline, Report Says

Jeff Bezos sounds like he's throwing some Amazon money around ... because his company is reportedly trying to acquire TikTok.

Amazon submitted a bid to buy TikTok as the popular video app nears the Saturday deadline to separate from Chinese ownership or face a ban in the United States ... according to a report Wednesday in the New York Times.

The report says the Amazon bid came in at the last minute ... and the NYT also notes the Amazon offer is not being taken seriously.

President Trump in January set an April 5 deadline for TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the social media app to a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the U.S. over national security concerns.

Trump told reporters Sunday there are lots of potential buyers showing tremendous interest and hinted a deal would be made before the deadline.

