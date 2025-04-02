Maggie Gyllenhaal Wears Braided Hair Necktie To CinemaCon

What's This On My Chest?!?

Maggie Gyllenhaal has folks in a chokehold ... because she's wearing a braided hair necktie at a public appearance.

The "Dark Knight" star showed up Wednesday to CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas wearing Schiaparelli's new tie ... which looks like braided hair.

Maggie busted out a brunette version of the nearly $2,300 accessory ... matching her natural hair and pairing it with a suit.

The fashion house released the braided hair necktie at a 2024 fashion show ... and it's actually made from brass and nylon ... no human hair involved, despite the outward appearance.