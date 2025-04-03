Camilla Araujo Shows Off Tight Spandex Bodysuit and Pink Audi

Camilla Araujo looked pretty in pink while driving around her Audi in Miami Wednesday -- turning heads with her hot-pink ride and her skintight clothes.

The social media sensation wore a low-cut, baby-blue spandex top and matching leggings ... leaving little of her bod to the imagination.

Araujo was out shopping in the athletic 'fit ... and, from her clothes and car, it's clear the star's got style. So, whatever she bought will almost certainly be a crowd pleaser.

If you don't know Camilla, she gained international recognition when appearing as contestant 067 in Mr. Beast's 2021 video recreating challenges from the Netflix show "Squid Game." The video has more than 777 million views on YouTube.

She's amassed her own following online ... boasting more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

Camilla was also an early member of Bop House -- a collective of OnlyFans creators all living in the same Florida house and sharing a social media presence.