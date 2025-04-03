Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Camilla Araujo Shows Off Tight Spandex Bodysuit and Pink Audi

Camilla Araujo Spandex Bodysuit Will Get Your Motor Running ... Flaunts Figure in Pink Audi

Published
Camilla Araujo Flaunts New Pink Audi While Shopping In Sexy Shapewear
Launch Gallery
New Car Who Dis?! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Camilla Araujo looked pretty in pink while driving around her Audi in Miami Wednesday -- turning heads with her hot-pink ride and her skintight clothes.

The social media sensation wore a low-cut, baby-blue spandex top and matching leggings ... leaving little of her bod to the imagination.

0403-Camilla-Araujo-Sexy-Shapewear-Pink-Audi-Miami-Shopping-Sub1
Backgrid

Araujo was out shopping in the athletic 'fit ... and, from her clothes and car, it's clear the star's got style. So, whatever she bought will almost certainly be a crowd pleaser.

If you don't know Camilla, she gained international recognition when appearing as contestant 067 in Mr. Beast's 2021 video recreating challenges from the Netflix show "Squid Game." The video has more than 777 million views on YouTube.

0403-Camilla-Araujo-Sexy-Shapewear-Pink-Audi-Miami-Shopping-Sub2
Backgrid

She's amassed her own following online ... boasting more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

Camilla was also an early member of Bop House -- a collective of OnlyFans creators all living in the same Florida house and sharing a social media presence.

Diddy-His-Defense-INLINE-PROMO-watch free

Araujo was out solo Wednesday ... but, she can easily get fans' engines running all by herself.

related articles