Dive Into Shay Mitchell's Extravagant Vacay To The Maldives

Shay Mitchell's Extravagant Vacay To The Maldives

Shay Mitchell ... Come Hang With Me In The Maldives!

Published
Shay Mitchell's Extravagant Maldives Getaway
Canadian actress Shay MItchell is enjoying the finer things in life -- livin' it up in the Maldives and hittin' all the exciting excursions!

Fun in the sun, the sexy star made hers and her daughter, Atlas's mermaid dreams come true as they swam through the Indian ocean.

Did someone say hot mama?! Mitchell -- who turns 38 years old next week -- rocked several vacay looks including this bandana while she biked through the town with her little girl in tow!

Donning a black bikini, of course the hot mama made snorkeling in the deep blue effortlessly HOT!

Need an escape? Join Shay and other daring stars goin' deep underwater!