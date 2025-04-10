Shay Mitchell Sexy Shots to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!

It's another year around the sun for Canadian actress Shay Mitchell, and we couldn't help but honor this stunning lady and flash you with her hottest shots EVER!

No denying this "Pretty Little Liar" is a 10 -- putting up stellar looks since her emergence onto the Hollywood scene with cameos on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" in '09.

And of course her breakthrough role, playing Emily Fields on "Pretty Little Liars," only garnered more likes and attention for this shining star. Check out this bikini shot from one of her beach vacays ...

You can count on Shay to keep delivering the finest photos, but until then we've got you covered ... Hit up the gallery and bless this birthday baddie!