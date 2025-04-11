Steve Buscemi's Attacker Reportedly Offers Half-Hearted Apology for Assault

The man who attacked Steve Buscemi on a New York City street last year reportedly offered an apology while being sentenced in the case this week ... though he tacked a caveat onto his mea culpa.

Clifton Williams -- the 51-year-old man who punched Buscemi in an east Manhattan neighborhood last May -- was sentenced to six months in jail, plus five years' probation for attacking Buscemi and another individual on the same day.

Williams pleaded guilty to the two attacks last month, and he apologized in court according to the New York Post ... though he did seem to indicate something went down between him and Buscemi to provoke the attack.

In court, Williams said, "I only maintain the fact that there was an incident brought before me between myself and Mr. Buscemi on that date, and I’m sorry." It's unclear exactly what he's saying happened between the two.

Remember ... Buscemi revealed he was attacked last year -- with a dude walking up and clocking him before taking off.

Video of Buscemi taken moments before the attack shows him having a seemingly normal day ... saying a quick word to a woman before crossing the street -- where Williams then apparently sucker-punched him.

Clifton was arrested for the crime at a New York City homeless shelter a few days after the attack happened.