Rita Ora Heads Down South on Tour With Kylie Minogue

On Tour With Rita Ora ... Fun Photos From Atlanta and Orlando!
Rita Ora hit the road and joined recording artist Kylie Minogue on the "Tension Tour" -- recently hitting Atlanta and Orlando!
The actress-singer is havin' a blast Down South -- grabbin' hold of some gators, flauntin' her hot bod, and flexing her flexibility ... and serving up some fresh whipped waffles!
A true breakfast champion, "The Masked Singer" judge posted up in a Waffle House and snapped a selfie parading all the delight and deliciousness!
Backstage, Rita dropped the mic and showed off her bendy side as she prepped to rock out in front of thousands of concertgoers -- she sported this leotard and pair of black tights!
