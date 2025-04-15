Rita Ora Heads Down South on Tour With Kylie Minogue

Rita Ora hit the road and joined recording artist Kylie Minogue on the "Tension Tour" -- recently hitting Atlanta and Orlando!

The actress-singer is havin' a blast Down South -- grabbin' hold of some gators, flauntin' her hot bod, and flexing her flexibility ... and serving up some fresh whipped waffles!

A true breakfast champion, "The Masked Singer" judge posted up in a Waffle House and snapped a selfie parading all the delight and deliciousness!

Backstage, Rita dropped the mic and showed off her bendy side as she prepped to rock out in front of thousands of concertgoers -- she sported this leotard and pair of black tights!