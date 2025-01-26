Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Pack on the PDA During Gold Coast Getaway

Rita Ora and her hubby, Taika Waititi enjoyed a sun-soaked day on Australia’s Gold Coast over the weekend.

The couple made the most of the warm weather while cooling off in the ocean before sharing a kiss by the waves.

Ora and Waititi looked inseparable during their tranquil afternoon ... laughed, chatting and dipping their toes in the cool water.

The singer looked sexy in a yellow polka dot bikini that showed off her toned body -- revealing almost all of her backside and the tattoos crisscrossing her body.

Taika kept it casual in bright orange swim trunks -- so bright there's no way Rita would lose him in a crowd -- as they strolled along the shoreline.

Rita and Taika married back in 2022 after first starting up a relationship in 2021 ... and, though they once sparked throuple rumors with actress Tessa Thompson, it seems clear these two only have eyes for one another.