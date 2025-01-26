Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Pack on the PDA During Gold Coast Getaway
RITA ORA, TAIKA WAITITI Gold Medal PDA on Gold Coast ... Lockin' Lips Down in Australia
Rita Ora and her hubby, Taika Waititi enjoyed a sun-soaked day on Australia’s Gold Coast over the weekend.
The couple made the most of the warm weather while cooling off in the ocean before sharing a kiss by the waves.
Ora and Waititi looked inseparable during their tranquil afternoon ... laughed, chatting and dipping their toes in the cool water.
The singer looked sexy in a yellow polka dot bikini that showed off her toned body -- revealing almost all of her backside and the tattoos crisscrossing her body.
Taika kept it casual in bright orange swim trunks -- so bright there's no way Rita would lose him in a crowd -- as they strolled along the shoreline.
Rita and Taika married back in 2022 after first starting up a relationship in 2021 ... and, though they once sparked throuple rumors with actress Tessa Thompson, it seems clear these two only have eyes for one another.
Anyhoo, Rita and Taika seem to be enjoying the Gold Coast ... and, their beach bods deserve gold stars too!