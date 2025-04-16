DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says Dems Targeting Ineffective Politicians, Not Old Ones

Play video content TMZ.com

The Democratic National Committee plans to take on members of its own party who aren't effective, regardless of age ... so says one of its highest ranking members.

We spoke with David Hogg -- the gun control activist turned vice chair of the DNC -- on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, we talked with him about efforts to reform the Democratic Party.

Hogg tells us the DNC plans to present primary challengers against members of Congress who just straight up aren't getting the job done ... homing in pols it deems "ineffective."

While some of those members might be older, longstanding politicians, Hogg promises they aren't setting an upper-age limit for their party ... instead, the DNC is looking at everything on a case-by-case basis.

Members of Congress who are on the younger side can be ineffective too ... and, the DNC will certainly look to challenge them for their seats as well.

Hogg points out the cratering approval rating for Dems ... claiming just 26% of self-identifying member thinks the party is doing a good job, adding every demographic -- outside of the elderly and the highly educated -- is supporting the party less.

The vice chair of the DNC says he and his colleagues plan to give voters a reason to vote Democratic ... instead of just touting how they aren't Republicans.

If you don't know Hogg ... he rose to fame after surviving the tragic Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018 -- writing a book about his experiences and advocating for gun control measures. He founded the Leaders We Deserve political action committee and was named the DNC vice chair in February.

Sounds like David's ready to make some big changes to the party ... though we'll have to wait and see if they pay off.