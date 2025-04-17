Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sheryl Lee Ralph Drops Wisdom, Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Sheryl Lee Ralph I'm Aging Like a Legend & Shining Like My Hollywood Star!!!

Published
041725_sheryl_lee_ralph_kal
AN INCREDIBLE HONOR
TMZ.com

Sheryl Lee Ralph's finally snagging her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the queen herself is telling us it feels downright stellar to have her work continue to shine bright after all these years in the game.

TMZ caught up with SLR at her fab after-party at The WalkGood Yard in L.A. Wednesday -- and at 68, she proved age ain’t nothin’ but a number ... especially if you stick to her golden rules for living your best, most fabulous life.

Sheryl-Lee-Ralph-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-getty-1
Getty

Catch our video, 'cause Sheryl drops gems -- from loving what you do to living with purpose -- that’ll have you aging like fine wine and still slaying the game well into your golden years.

041725_sheryl_lee_ralph_after_party_kal
SURROUNDED BY BLESSINGS
TMZ.com

As for her star? Sheryl spills it’s cozied up next to some serious Hollywood heavyweights -- and trust, you’re gonna wanna hear which legends she’s now sharing sidewalk real estate with.

041725-sheryl-lee-ralph-dancing
TMZ.com

Sheryl kept the celebration rolling at the after-party -- handing out blessings like confetti, belting out "Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here" with Deborah Cox, slicing into cake, and tearing up the dance floor with her hubby.

related articles