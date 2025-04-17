Sheryl Lee Ralph Drops Wisdom, Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Play video content TMZ.com

Sheryl Lee Ralph's finally snagging her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the queen herself is telling us it feels downright stellar to have her work continue to shine bright after all these years in the game.

TMZ caught up with SLR at her fab after-party at The WalkGood Yard in L.A. Wednesday -- and at 68, she proved age ain’t nothin’ but a number ... especially if you stick to her golden rules for living your best, most fabulous life.

Catch our video, 'cause Sheryl drops gems -- from loving what you do to living with purpose -- that’ll have you aging like fine wine and still slaying the game well into your golden years.



As for her star? Sheryl spills it’s cozied up next to some serious Hollywood heavyweights -- and trust, you’re gonna wanna hear which legends she’s now sharing sidewalk real estate with.