New Grocery Store Resembles Auschwitz on the Outside

Egg prices are the least of the problems at this new grocery store ... which has some shoppers harkening back to the infamous Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

The Jumbo Gerrit Roeke opened this week in Elburg, Netherlands with a very distinct exterior design -- railroad tracks that lead up to its front doors. The grocery store was built on the grounds of an old train station, and during a 7-month renovation, designers decided to keep a few feet of tracks in the parking lot.

Clearly, the design team did not have 1940s Poland, or Hitler, on the brain ... but they do now!

As soon as it opened, images of the store started going viral, because the undefeated Internet immediately spotted similarities to well-known photos of the railroad tracks leading up to the Auschwitz gates and watch tower.

To be fair, the interior of Jumbo Gerrit Roeke looks like any other grocery store -- and shoppers attending the grand opening didn't appear to be freaked out.