Kevin Von Erich Remembers Call From Brother Kerry Telling Him He Was Going to Kill Himself

The Day My Brother Kerry Called to Say He'd End It

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich is opening up about a major tragedy -- recalling the gut-wrenching call he got from his brother Kerry shortly before he took his own life.

In a teaser for the new doc "The Real Iron Claw" -- Kevin recalls the devastating 1993 phone call when he begged Kerry not to shoot himself, pleading with him not to leave him completely alone after the deaths of their other brothers.

It’s heart-wrenching stuff -- Kevin said Kerry eventually reassured him he’d be fine during the call, but deep down he knew something was wrong, so he called their dad, Fritz Von Erich, to warn him.

Kevin tried telling his dad that Kerry was in a dark place, but Fritz brushed it off, telling him he was busy and couldn’t talk. He chalks up his dad's reaction up to his old age and having a habit of pouring himself a drink around 5 PM … and he’d called just a little after that.

Kevin took matters into his own hands, jumping in the car and driving three and a half hours to get to Kerry -- but by the time he arrived, it was already too late.

"The Real Iron Claw" premieres Monday, April 21 on Investigation Discovery from 9-11 PM ET -- diving into the raw, heartbreaking truth behind the legendary wrestling family, packed with loss, addiction, and all the darkness that haunted the Von Erich dynasty.

The story was ultimately immortalized in 2023’s "The Iron Claw" -- starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.