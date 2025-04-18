Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 38th Bday!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley It's My 38th Bday, Check Me Out!!!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sexy Shots
Rosie Huntington-Whitely is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and what better way to mark the annual occasion than a look at some of her hottest photos!!!

The model/actress from England is aging like a fine wine, because she's still smoking hot at age 38 ... as you can see in the pics.

Check out the gallery, Rosie's checking all the boxes ... she's got bikini shots, yoga poses and a bunch of photos in lingerie.

It's the birthday gift that keeps on giving!!!

Rosie's best known for her work with Victoria's Secret -- she used to be one of their "Angels" -- and she's also modeled for Burberry, Valentino, Tiffany & Co. and Marks & Spencer ... just to name a few.

On the big screen, she's had roles in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" ... but enough about her career, we know why you're really here.

Happy Birthday, Rosie!!!

