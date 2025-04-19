Alabama Man Dead After Being Nearly Decapitated From Hatchet Attack

Alabama father Jacob Couch has died almost two weeks after he was attacked by a hatchet-wielding maniac who nearly chopped off his head in broad daylight ... at a bus stop!

The 32-year-old died Thursday night after being on life support at University Medical Center Tucson following the horrifying attack in Tucson, Arizona, police confirmed. His sister-in-law Erica Sims told KGUN 9 News that he developed pneumonia and his heart gave out.

His wife, Kristen Couch, remembered him Friday by sharing several throwback photos of them together and heartbreakingly noting she thought they would have "so many more" years together.

Cops say Daniel Michael violently -- and randomly -- attacked Jacob the morning of April 5 when he was sitting at a Tucson bus stop with his wife to return to their home in Arab, Alabama.

Kristen and Jacob were heading home after spending 10 months in Los Angeles, mourning the 2024 stillborn birth of their son when the attack occurred. The couple already had two daughters from previous relationships.

Kristen told KGUN 9 News she and Jacob -- who were together for 11 years -- moved to Los Angeles to help grieve their loss, noting ... "But it didn't. And that's why we were coming home."

Daniel was taken into police custody and was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and causing serious physical injury. Police have amended his charges to first-degree murder.

Daniel is currently being held at the Pima County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bond as of Saturday morning.

Jacob was 32.