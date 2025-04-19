College Football Player Todric McGee Dead at 21, Suspected Accidental Gunshot Wound
Todric McGee College Football Player Dead at 21 ... Suspected Accidental Shooting
A college football player in Missouri has died ... and cops say they suspect an accidental gunshot wound was the cause.
Todric McGee -- a four-year player at Missouri State -- was hospitalized Friday after injuries sustained at his residence, according to the Missouri State Athletic Department.
The Springfield Police Department tells TMZ ... they received a call about a wellness check Friday morning -- arriving on scene to find a man later identified as McGee, who they believe sustained a "possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound." We're told he was transported to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries Saturday.
McGee played safety with the Missouri State Bears from 2021-2024 and was entering his fifth year with the program.
He was named an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in 2023 and received several other honors during his tenure.
Rest easy young man 🐻 🏈— Ryan Beard (@Ry_Beard) April 19, 2025 @Ry_Beard
Joshua 1:9 pic.twitter.com/bjOdmQCD82
Missouri State's Coach Ryan Beard released a statement, mourning the loss of Todric and asking people to respect the privacy of his family and team at this time.
McGee was just 21 years old.
RIP
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.