College Football Player Todric McGee Dead at 21, Suspected Accidental Gunshot Wound

A college football player in Missouri has died ... and cops say they suspect an accidental gunshot wound was the cause.

Todric McGee -- a four-year player at Missouri State -- was hospitalized Friday after injuries sustained at his residence, according to the Missouri State Athletic Department.

The Springfield Police Department tells TMZ ... they received a call about a wellness check Friday morning -- arriving on scene to find a man later identified as McGee, who they believe sustained a "possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound." We're told he was transported to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries Saturday.

McGee played safety with the Missouri State Bears from 2021-2024 and was entering his fifth year with the program.

He was named an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in 2023 and received several other honors during his tenure.

Missouri State's Coach Ryan Beard released a statement, mourning the loss of Todric and asking people to respect the privacy of his family and team at this time.

McGee was just 21 years old.

RIP