Pope Francis' Last Words Revealed

Pope Francis' final hours alive are being detailed by the Vatican ... including his last words, which were directed at his nurse and caregiver.

The Vatican says Francis, who died Monday morning, was hesitant to make a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday in Saint Peter's Square, where 50,000 Christians had gathered.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

Francis went for a ride in the Popemobile and interacted with the masses ... but only after asking his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, "Do you think I can manage it?"

With the 88-year-old pontiff reassured, Francis toured the square in the Popemobile ... even taking time to embrace folks on his route ... including some children.

The Vatican says some of Francis' last words were an expression of thanks to Strappetti ... "Thank you for bringing me back to the Square."

The late pope then rested for the remainder of Sunday afternoon before a quiet dinner ... showing the first signs of illness on Monday around 5:30 AM before falling into a coma and dying from a heart issue.

The Vatican also says Francis waved goodbye to his nurse before going into his coma.