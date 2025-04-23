NJ Wildfire Eats Up 8,500 Acres as Wind Fuels Flames, on Video

Play video content AP

A massive wildfire in New Jersey has consumed over 8,500 acres in the state's famous Pine Barrens region ... forcing about 3,000 people to evacuate and shutting down a large stretch of the Garden State Parkway.

Stunning video shows intense flames from the Jones Road Wildfire soaring into the air behind a manufacturing center in Lacey Township as firefighters rush to get it under control. The center is one of 1,320 structures threatened, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire, named the Jones Road Forest Fire, was only 10% contained as of late…

The roaring blaze shut down a sizable portion of the Garden State Parkway Tuesday evening during rush hour ... tripling commute times. The New York Times reports the embers jumped the parkway, sparking flames near the defunct Oyster Creek nuclear power plant -- though the buildings withstood the fire.

A giant smoke plume could be seen from miles away Tuesday night, causing panic in nearby Toms River as residents prepared to possibly evacuate. For now, the metropolitan area remains clear of an evacuation mandate.

Station 45 and Engine 4521 are currently operating in Waretown at the scene of a forest fire. The team has been assigned to protect the structures at the @out_of_sight_alpacas farm and is working as part of the Ocean County Zone I Forest Fire Task Force.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jones Road Wildfire is just 10% contained -- with fire crews deploying bulldozers, air support in addition and engines to get the flames under control as soon as possible.

A drive down the Garden State Parkway at 2:30 AM, as the Jones Road wildfire rages on in Ocean County, NJ.



The Garden State Parkway and Route 9 are now open in both directions.



The fire continues to burn thousands of acres, and threaten over 1,300 structures. pic.twitter.com/K6Xqw9nVGf — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) April 23, 2025 @LakewoodScoop

Continued wind gusts are expected to challenge firefighters before calming down Wednesday afternoon.