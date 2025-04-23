Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NJ Wildfire Eats Up 8,500 Acres as Wind Fuels Flames, on Video

FIGHTING THE BLAZE
A massive wildfire in New Jersey has consumed over 8,500 acres in the state's famous Pine Barrens region ... forcing about 3,000 people to evacuate and shutting down a large stretch of the Garden State Parkway.

new jersey wild fire forces thousands to evacuate getty 2
Stunning video shows intense flames from the Jones Road Wildfire soaring into the air behind a manufacturing center in Lacey Township as firefighters rush to get it under control. The center is one of 1,320 structures threatened, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The roaring blaze shut down a sizable portion of the Garden State Parkway Tuesday evening during rush hour ... tripling commute times. The New York Times reports the embers jumped the parkway, sparking flames near the defunct Oyster Creek nuclear power plant -- though the buildings withstood the fire.

A giant smoke plume could be seen from miles away Tuesday night, causing panic in nearby Toms River as residents prepared to possibly evacuate. For now, the metropolitan area remains clear of an evacuation mandate.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jones Road Wildfire is just 10% contained -- with fire crews deploying bulldozers, air support in addition and engines to get the flames under control as soon as possible.

Continued wind gusts are expected to challenge firefighters before calming down Wednesday afternoon.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

