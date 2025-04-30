Celebs Obsessed With Labubus -- Fun N' Fluffy Photos!

The celebs are OBSESSED over Labubus. And if you aren't so sure what these adorable fluffy collectibles are, you've come to the right place!

Celebs like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé both got their hands on these Pop Mart collectible figurines, and Bretman Rock and Olivia Attwood also snagged up the fuzzy plushies.

While some Labubus come in plus-size, YouTuber Adelaine Morin's roundup is part of the latest drop: the "Big Into Energy Series."

Kim Kardashian showed off her collection on social media, showcasing the iconic big eyes and sharp teeth ...

There's great debate on fake Labubus AKA "Lafufus" vs. legit ones, and while Top Model Amelia Gray mayyy be rockin' with a fake, it's still so dang precious!