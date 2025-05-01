Feast Your Eyes on Ava Max's Hot Shots on This Thirsty Thursday!
Ava Max's Hot Shots ... Happy Thirsty Thursday!
Published
We're taking this Thursday to the (Ava) Max level ... because this singing sensation just dropped some hot pics!
Ava Max has blessed the timelines for us "Kings & Queens" by posing in a strappy black bra top.
The "Sweet But Psycho" singer did not hesitate to share a blue bikini shot on the balcony while visiting the beautiful land of Italy!
While Ava can flaunt it in swimwear, she also gets hearts racing with a selfie while wearing a lovely lacey bodysuit.
Did we make you drool yet? Feast your eyes on all of Ava's hottest selfies by scrolling through her hot shots! Happy Thirsty Thursday😜