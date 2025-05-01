Vince Vaughn Struggles to Get Into Cab After Night Out in NYC

Play video content Published Draft

Vince Vaughn didn’t exactly have a movie-worthy NYC cab moment -- more like a fumble getting into his ride, and it was a sight to see!

The "Wedding Crashers" actor's ride home from Quality Italian with wife Kyla Weber turned into a full-blown mission Wednesday night -- starting with a swarm of paps and fans tailing him from the restaurant to the cab ... where the chaos continued.

As you can see, Vince -- all 6-foot-5-inches of him -- clearly didn’t have the legroom he needed, twisting himself into the cab like a game of human Tetris... and even bumping his head a bit before sliding in.

In contrast, Kyla was natural grace -- slipping into the backseat despite Vince basically claiming the whole space with his body.