Woah Vicky Poses in Green Bikini on Beach in Miami

Woah Vicky's living up to her name ... getting a whole lotta fans to say "whoa" with these new hot pics she posed for down in Miami.

The internet personality shared some steamy snaps she took at a beach in the Sunshine State ... flexing her toned tummy while sitting back on her heels -- a pale tattoo scratched across her upper abs.

Vicky's tiny top's just barely holding everything back here ... but, she doesn't seem to mind -- flashing a little smile while running her fingers through her long brown hair.

Vicky also hopped into the ocean to cool off a bit ... standing tall in the water, waves lapping at her shins while she stares off into the distance.

Woah Vicky is no stranger to scantily clad shoots ... stripping down to pose for a whole lotta pics while hanging out in Tanzania, Africa and other gorgeous vacation spots.