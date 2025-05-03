Logan Paul Timeline, From 6 Seconds of Fame to Global Superstardom!

Play video content TMZ.com

Logan Paul only needed 6 seconds to prove he was a force to be reckoned with ... but his star power has far surpassed the now-defunct social media app he used to get famous -- with a goofy kid from Ohio turning into a household name and global entertainer.

Paul broke onto the scene via Vine ... gaining millions of followers for creating silly clips as a freshman at Ohio University, before dropping out and taking his talents to Los Angeles.

The self-proclaimed "Maverick" quickly lived up to the nickname ... and his following grew with his every move -- as well as his bank account.

But his rise to superstardom was not without controversy ... as Paul sparked worldwide backlash for documenting the aftermath of a suicide in a Japanese forest in 2017.

Paul found himself again through boxing ... thanks to an epic rivalry with now-business partner KSI, as well as a fight with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He then pivoted to wrestling, where he's had countless viral moments en route to becoming WWE United States Champion.

Outside of the ring, he's proven to be an incredibly successful businessman ... with his Prime and Lunchly brands flying off the shelves in stores across the globe.