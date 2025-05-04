'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Bicycle Sells for More Than $100K

Pee-wee Herman’s beloved bicycle from the 1985 cult classic "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" has officially found a new home — and for a hefty price.

A rep for Van Eaton Galleries tells TMZ ... the screen-used stunt bike, ridden by the late Paul Reubens in the film, sold for an impressive $125K on Saturday.

The bicycle was one of only 14 created for the film. The prop was custom-made and while it's been restored slightly to make it appear closer to what it looked like in the film, we're told the surviving elements have been kept intact.

Fans of the film will recognize it from scenes such as Pee-wee crashing into a curb and joking ... "I meant to do that," or during the thrilling Warner Bros. studio lot chase, where Paul flies over a house and swings on a vine like Tarzan.