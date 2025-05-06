Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess the Shredded Star Cuddlin' With His Dog ... Ruff Life!

Shredded Star Cuddlin' His Dog Guess Who!

Published
Celebs Cuddling Dogs -- Ruff Life!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Can you guess which hunky star put his hot bod on full display in this eye-popping photo? We've got you covered with a few clues, but then it's on you to bring him back to shore!

The model -- who lives in New York City -- took some time off from shooting and shared this lazy paddle-boarding photo on his IG page.

0506-Christian-Hogue-Dogs-Cuddling-Guess-Who-Sub1

Lovin' the lake life, the hottie with a body -- in his early 30s -- has collab'd with big names in the fashion industry like Vera Wang, Diesel and Guess.

He's got over a million Instagram followers -- and if you've been lucky enough to scan his page, you'd know he sure loves his cuddle buddy 🐶!

related articles