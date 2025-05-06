Jason Pierre-Paul Wants Back in NFL, 'I've Still Got It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jason Pierre-Paul tells TMZ Sports he wants back in the NFL badly ... and he's promising any team that gives him a shot in 2025 will not be disappointed in the slightest.

The two-time Super Bowl champion -- who hasn't played in Roger Goodell's league since he suited up for the Saints and Dolphins in 2023 -- said he's down to 270 pounds now ... and feels great.

In fact, he said his body's moving around like it's 24 years old ... not 36.

"I've got abs!" he told us Monday. "I haven't had abs since my rookie year. So that's how hard of work I'm putting in."

Pierre-Paul dominated NFL tackles for about a decade after being taken by the New York Giants in the 2010 NFL Draft -- but since the 2021 season, he's only recorded 5.5 sacks.

He's adamant, though, he's "still got it" -- insisting, "Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to go and I'm ready to rock right now."

Pierre-Paul doesn't seem to be blowing smoke -- he's consistently posted vids of his workouts this offseason ... and he sure does look svelte.