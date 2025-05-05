Jason Pierre-Paul Claims $400K Watch Stolen At Nightclub, Cops Investigating

Jason Pierre-Paul says his luxury Richard Mille watch was jacked while he was partying in Florida on Saturday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said in an Instagram post Sunday the heist went down while he was at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood.

JPP claims when he was trying to make his way through a crowd at the venue, he "got a bad feeling" someone might have taken something from him. He later said when one of his friends asked him for the time, he noticed his $400,000 watch was no longer on his wrist.

To make matters worse for the ex-New York Giants pass rusher, he said nightclub officials weren't exactly helpful when he asked for assistance in trying to find the thieves.

Pierre-Paul has since filed a police report with local authorities ... and TMZ Sports has confirmed an investigation into the matter has been opened.

Additionally, Jason said someone else at the club also had their watch stolen ... and he's now offering a reward for anyone who can get him some more info on the case.

"If you do go out," he said in a warning to Miami-area partiers, "have someone with you who can help watch your back. Let's look out for each other. No one deserves to go through this."